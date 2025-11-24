UK imposes ETA entry rules on visitors from 85 countries

International visitors from 85 countries who do not require a visa to enter the UK will not be allowed to travel without an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) after February 25, the British government has announced.

The change, which applies to travellers from countries such as the United States, Canada and France, is intended to strengthen security by screening people before they set foot in the country. Applying for an ETA costs £16 (Dh76) and covers multiple trips.

The scheme was introduced in October 2023 but was not routinely enforced while passengers adapted to the requirements.

The new requirement will also be made of visitors who take connecting flights and go through UK passport control. Most travellers can expect to receive a decision within minutes of applying, although it can take up to three days.

Emiratis have been included in the UK's ETA scheme since last year. That move was praised at the time by Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE's Ambassador to the UK, as a boost for travel between the two countries, opening up new opportunities for citizens travelling to London and beyond.

The update to the scheme introduced in 2024 also affected citizens from Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, however Jordanians were later removed due to breaches of visitor rules. Before the introduction of the ETA scheme, Emiratis needed an Electronic Visa Waiver.

Announcing the changes, the UK government said it was a “significant step towards digitising the immigration system and paves the way for a contactless UK border in the future”.

Enforcement means all international visitors who want to come to the UK will require digital permission through either an ETA or an eVisa and carriers will be checking people before they travel.

Since the ETA launch in October 2023, more than 13.3 million visitors have successfully applied, even though it was not strictly enforced when rolled out. That followed the approach taken by the US and Canada when they launched their own travel schemes and gave visitors time to adjust.

UK Migration and Citizenship minister Mike Tapp, said: “ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration.

“ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience.”

British and Irish citizens, including dual citizens, are exempt from needing an ETA.

