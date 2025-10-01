Jane Goodall, the primatologist and campaigner, best known for her 1960s research in Africa that revealed the true nature of chimpanzees, has died.
Ms Goodall died of natural causes, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a social media post.
She turned a childhood love of primates into a lifelong quest for protecting the environment and died on Wednesday at the age of 91, the institute she founded said.
A natural on television and a campaigner, she spent recent decades visiting international conferences and green projects she has launched around the world. She was most recently in the UAE in February.
"Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the foundation said.
The primatologist-turned-conservationist spun her love of wildlife into a life-long campaign that took her from a seaside English village to Africa.
Born in London and without the funds to take a university course, she shot to international stardom in 1965 when she was featured on the cover of National Geographic for her trailblazing research on chimpanzees in Tanzania.
The pioneering, up-close study of the behaviour of chimpanzees in the 1960s was the first to observe them using tools, a capacity that was until then thought to belong only to humans.
On her February visit to Dubai she launched a bee park named in her honour at Expo City Dubai, called Jane Goodall’s Pollinator Garden.
David Attenborough described her as "a woman who had turned the world of zoology upside down".
Her scientific breakthroughs "have profoundly altered the world's view of animal intelligence and enriched our understanding of humanity", said the John Templeton Foundation when it awarded her its prestigious individual lifetime achievement award.
In an interview with The National, she said her backed her interest in the natural world at a critical moment. “When I was 10, everybody laughed at me because I wanted to go to Africa and live with wild animals,” Ms Goodall said.“And they said how can you, you don’t have money and World War Two is raging and you’re just a girl. Mum said, 'if you want something like this, you’re going to have to work really hard and take every opportunity, don’t give up'."
"I just wish Mum was alive to know how many people have said or written ‘because you taught me, because you did it, I can do it too’.”
