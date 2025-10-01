Jane Goodall, the primatologist and campaigner, best known for her 1960s research in Africa that revealed the true nature of chimpanzees, has died.

Ms Goodall died of natural causes, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a social media post.

She turned a childhood love of primates into a lifelong quest for protecting the environment and died on Wednesday at the age of 91, the institute she founded said.

A natural on television and a campaigner, she spent recent decades visiting international conferences and green projects she has launched around the world. She was most recently in the UAE in February.

"Dr Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the foundation said.

The primatologist-turned-conservationist spun her love of wildlife into a life-long campaign that took her from a seaside English village to Africa.

Born in London and without the funds to take a university course, she shot to international stardom in 1965 when she was featured on the cover of National Geographic for her trailblazing research on chimpanzees in Tanzania.

The pioneering, up-close study of the behaviour of chimpanzees in the 1960s was the first to observe them using tools, a capacity that was until then thought to belong only to humans.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time, thanks Dr Jane Goodall after her lecture at Al Bateen Palace. Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court Jane Goodall in December 1965 on location in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania. Getty Images Jane Goodall receives an environmental award from the Sheik Zayed Private Academy in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National British primatologist Jane Goodall with a baby Cariblanco monkey during her visit to a primate rescue centre in Chile in 2013. AFP Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Dr Goodall at a Roots & Shoots Global Leadership meeting at Windsor Castle in July 2019. Getty Images Goodall with children during a visit to the chimp rescue centre in June 2018 in Entebbe, Uganda. AFP Goodall with one of her research subjects in the Gombe National Park in northern Tanzania. Getty Images Conservationist Jane Goodall during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, September 14, 2017. Getty Images Goodall in the garden of Groningen University at the Sharing the Planet conference in June 2002 in Groningen, Netherlands. Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Dr Goodall DBE after the annual Commonwealth Day Observance Service in March 2012 in London. Getty Images Goodall with the Bambi award 'Our Earth' at the Bambi 2010 Award Winners Board in November 2010 in Potsdam, Germany. Getty Images UN peace messenger Goodall waits for a meeting with a gorilla family at the Zoo Park and Botanic Garden in Budapest, Hungary, in 2008. AFP Goodall during an interview with host Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show, January 3, 1984. Getty Images Goodall during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, in 2006 to raise awareness of the plight of wild Chimpanzees. Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio and Goodall at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala at Jackson Park Ranch in Santa Rosa, California, September 2018. AFP Goodall with Pola, a young chimpanzee, in Budapest Zoo in December 2004, more than 40 years after she began her pioneering study of the primates. AFP Jane Goodall married wildlife photographer Hugo Arndt Rodolf, Baron van Lawick, in London on March 28, 1964. Getty Images Goodall in the television special Miss Goodall and the World of Chimpanzees originally broadcast on CBS, in December 1965. Getty Images Goodall during an interview with Jay Leno on May 1, 1990. Getty Images Goodall posing with the new Jane Goodall Barbie doll in Los Angeles. Reuters Sigourney Weaver in a scene from the 1988 film Gorillas in the Mist. Photo: Warner Brothers Schoolchildren from across the UAE lined up to get an autograph from Goodall, who in 2016 visited Abu Dhabi to celebrate 25 years of her Roots & Shoots programme. Delores Johnson / The National UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon and Goodall at the United Nations Climate Change Conference and Cop17 conference in Durban on December 7, 2011. AFP When Goodall mentioned population sizes, the underlying assumption was that different sections of the world’s population are similarly responsible for the climate crisis. Photo: Emirates Literature Foundation Anthropologist Jane Goodall with husband Hugo van Lawick in 1974. AP Goodall during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. EPA Goodall made numerous scientific breakthroughs in the field of animal behaviour. Photo: National Geographic Jane Goodall at the Jane Goodall Institute in Silver Spring, Maryland, in February 2003. Getty Images

On her February visit to Dubai she launched a bee park named in her honour at Expo City Dubai, called Jane Goodall’s Pollinator Garden.

David Attenborough described her as "a woman who had turned the world of zoology upside down".

Her scientific breakthroughs "have profoundly altered the world's view of animal intelligence and enriched our understanding of humanity", said the John Templeton Foundation when it awarded her its prestigious individual lifetime achievement award.

In an interview with The National, she said her backed her interest in the natural world at a critical moment. “When I was 10, everybody laughed at me because I wanted to go to Africa and live with wild animals,” Ms Goodall said.“And they said how can you, you don’t have money and World War Two is raging and you’re just a girl. Mum said, 'if you want something like this, you’re going to have to work really hard and take every opportunity, don’t give up'."

"I just wish Mum was alive to know how many people have said or written ‘because you taught me, because you did it, I can do it too’.”

