Palestine Action arrests necessary to deny it 'oxygen of publicity', says UK’s terror watchdog chief

Arresting Palestine Action supporters is necessary to deny the group the “oxygen of publicity", the UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism laws has said.

Jonathan Hall has backed the designation of the group as a terrorist organisation and drawn parallels with ISIS and terrorist groups in Northern Ireland.

The group was proscribed after its activists broke into a Royal Air Force base and attacked aircraft it believed were being used to help Israel in its war in Gaza.

In response, some of its supporters have joined demonstrations in central London to defy anti-terrorism legislation to deliberately get themselves arrested.

Figures from London's Metropolitan Police after a rally this month revealed half of those arrested were over 60 reveal, leading to the accusation that the UK is criminalising mainstream supporters of the Palestinian cause.

Mr Hall, a barrister who was appointed independent reviewer of terror laws in 2019, told the BBC: “I don’t really think that as a matter of principle, how someone looks, what age they are, what they appear to be, what their job is, should make a difference to the principled application of the law.

“If you accept, and I certainly do, that Palestine Action ought to be prescribed, then you need to make sure that it doesn't have the oxygen of publicity."

He said it was “vital” that people have an opportunity to protest about the cause of Palestine but compared placards seen on Palestine Action marches to symbols of ISIS, and republican and loyalist terrorists in Northern Ireland.

Palestine Action activists break into RAF Brize Norton. Photo: Palestine Action / X

The black flag of ISIS “being marched down the street ... would have, perhaps, a recruiting effect, might have certainly have an intimidatory effect”, Mr Hall said.

He added that “it’s something that we're quite familiar with from Northern Ireland, masked men appearing to be supporters of the IRA” or flying the flag of loyalist terrorists “in a mixed housing area, signalling to Catholics that they should leave”.

Former Supreme Court judge Jonathan Sumption said on Monday he also believed proscribing Palestine was correct but added that arresting people for expressing support for the group was wrong.

He said carrying placards or wearing T-shirts with a logo “seems to me to belong in the domain of free speech and private opinion”.

“The problem is that if cast the net of support too wide, we're actually going to discredit what is good about this law, which is that it empowers the government to proscribe really wicked organisations like Palestine Action.

“I entirely agree that sensible people would make their views on Gaza known without supporting the methods of this particular organisation, and they aren't behaving very sensibly. But that doesn't seem to me to be enough to justify locking them up.”

Palestine Action has been allowed to challenge the UK government decision to designate it a terrorist organisation and a hearing is due to take place this year.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Mission%3A%20Impossible%20-%20Dead%20Reckoning%20Part%20One %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Christopher%20McQuarrie%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tom%20Cruise%2C%20Hayley%20Atwell%2C%20Pom%20Klementieff%2C%20Simon%20Pegg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

EPL's youngest Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

15 years, 181 days old

15 years, 181 days old Max Dowman (Arsenal)

15 years, 235 days old

15 years, 235 days old Jeremy Monga (Leicester)

15 years, 271 days old

15 years, 271 days old Harvey Elliott (Fulham)

16 years, 30 days old

16 years, 30 days old Matthew Briggs (Fulham)

16 years, 68 days old

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.

Veil (Object Lessons)

Rafia Zakaria

​​​​​​​Bloomsbury Academic