London celebrates Eid in the Square

The mayor of London has celebrated Eid by watching comedians and musicians in Trafalgar Square.

Sadiq Khan was photographed taking selfies with smiling people before and after he addressed crowds from the stage in central London.

It was the 19th annual Eid in the Square festival marking the end of Ramadan.

Eid in the Square’s main stage was hosted by British comedian Ola Labib and Capital Xtra DJ Yasser Ranjha.

Performers from Cultural Style Week, described as a “movement created to celebrate the beauty of culture” invited people from various backgrounds to “wear their heritage”.

One wore a golden outfit with a large crescent moon over their head.

The Indonesia Angklung Ensemble played angklungs, an instrument made from multiple bamboo tubes that each play one note.

Rapper and actor Muslim Belal was billed to perform, as well as the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians.

The line-up also included Pakistan’s Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal group, and there were market stalls offering food and the opportunity to learn about calligraphy, storytelling and Indonesian dance.

The mayor of London organised the event with London-based Muslim organisations and the Eid Community Advisory Group, to bring together communities, friends and families to celebrate.