Major disruption to global shipping routes led to zero growth in maritime trade in 2026, after the industry expanded by almost 2 per cent last year, a UN forum has heard.

Pedro Manuel Moreno, acting secretary general of the UN trade and development agency, UNCTAD, said the world's most important maritime routes were under severe pressure.

He spoke at a conference to launch UNCTAD's Review of Maritime Transport 2026.

“The review shows how disruption at sea can quickly translate into higher costs across the global economy, and why stronger preparedness and international co-operation are essential,” Mr Moreno said.

“Disruptions to shipping translate into higher transport, energy and food costs, with developing economies often bearing the greatest burden.”

Attacks on vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz have intensified since the US-Iran war began on February 28.

Shipping traffic through the waterway has been sharply below pre-war levels, averaging about four to 28 ships per day in late November, depending on the tracking source, compared to 85 to 140 ships per day before war.

As of November 23, the International Maritime Organisation confirmed 141 attacks across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East, with 25 confirmed seafarer deaths.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), meanwhile, has reported 53 incidents between March and September, but attacks have ramped up since then with about 30 attacks in October.

In November, there have been about 22 attacks on ships, including 10 tankers.

Hostilities have decimated maritime trade, forced up prices of everyday goods, and threatened the lives of thousands of seafarers working on vessels across the region.

More travel, more costs

Mr Moreno said every additional kilometre travelled by sea meant more fuel, time and costs.

“Our simulations show that if a fuel shock like this year's persists through 2027, higher shipping costs alone could push consumer prices in the least developed countries to almost twice the global average increase,” he said.

“A disruption in one critical maritime corridor can quickly become a cost-of-living crisis thousands of miles away.”

Chokepoints and disruption to key shipping routes, driven regionally by Iran-backed drone and missile attacks, have forced vessels to take longer journeys to avoid flashpoints.

While alternative ports and inland transport networks have kept trade moving, that has come at a cost.

Seaborne trade reached 12.3 billion tonnes in 2025, up 1.9 per cent from 2024, but it is expected to flatline this year.

Vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, amid the US-Iran war. Reuters Show caption: Vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musan…

Attacks in the Red Sea, by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, have forced ships to use safer but longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope, in Africa.

Russia's war on Ukraine has also affected grain shipments through the Black Sea, while changing maritime traffic patterns have hit trade through the Panama Canal.

The disruption has affected the oil and gas trade, as well as fertilisers and petrochemicals crucial for industry and manufacturing.

The UNCTAD report estimates a sustained 70 to 80 per cent increase in maritime fuel costs would raise global consumer prices by around 0.19 per cent, with least developed nations seeing prices rise by 0.35 per cent.

Future proofing

A transition towards more sustainable shipping practices could help limit the impact of future disruption, officials said.

That includes planning alternative routes before disruption occurs, investing in climate-resilient ports and transport networks, and utilising digital tools to improve operational efficiency and market trends.

UNCTAD transport chief Frida Youssef said some Middle Eastern economies experienced liner shipping connectivity losses of up to 65 per cent in June.

“Our analysis shows that the effect of increases in marine fuel prices triggered by the disruption affecting the Strait of Hormuz rippled through to affect global economy,” she said.

“We need to move away from a pattern of merely responding to disruptions after they occur, towards an era where resilience criteria and sustainability principles are integrated into relevant maritime transport plans and at early stages.”

After the conflict began, vessel rerouting reduced vessels' deployed capacity by 65 per cent in Qatar, 60 per cent in Iraq and Bahrain, and 38 per cent in the UAE.

Seafarer welfare

The conflict has had a considerable impact on thousands of crew members working round the clock to deliver vital goods through high-risk conflict zones.

It is five years since the Seafarers’ Rights Code of Conduct was established, calling on more than 1,000 companies to participate in crew welfare self-assessments.

It aimed to push through measurable change in standards. The results, however, revealed that the core aspects of welfare at sea still fell short.

A quarter of seafarers said they were not paid correctly, either in full or on time, and many of those asked said there had not been enough crew on board to work safely, without excessive fatigue or breaches of agreed rest hours.

Trust remained a major hurdle, with 40 per cent feeling unsafe.

“The evidence from the last five years points in two directions,” said Ellie Besley-Gould, Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Shipping Initiative.

“It shows that good welfare can be delivered but those standards are not yet part of daily life for many seafarers. The next five years must be about closing that gap.”