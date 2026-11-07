Sheikh Mohammed issues Diwali message as residents celebrate across UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has extended Diwali greetings to everyone celebrating in the UAE and around the world.

“Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

“May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali.”

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of Hinduism's most significant celebrations and is observed by millions worldwide, especially in India and Nepal.

The festival marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. It typically occurs in early autumn around the new moon, the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar, so the dates vary each year.

Traditionally, families decorate their homes with rangoli and flowers, and light candles and oil lamps called diyas. Friends and relatives gather in their finest clothes for prayers, gift exchanges, and festive meals.

In the UAE, people celebrate Diwali in homes, temples, and public spaces, reflecting the country's diversity and tradition of welcoming various cultures and religious festivities.

How Diwali is being celebrated in the UAE

The Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi lined up religious ceremonies and activities from November 6 to 10, as it prepares to welcome visitors for the festival.

The temple will hold a cultural programme on Saturday at 5pm, followed by a worship service for devotees at 6:30pm on Sunday.

Dubai's Global Village will celebrate Diwali with five days of events from November 6 to 10, featuring cultural performances, family activities, shopping, and entertainment.

A highlight will be a themed drone show on November 8 at 8pm, where 600 drones will illuminate the sky above the Stunt Arena and Syria Pavilion with Festival of Lights-inspired displays.

At BurJuman Mall, Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali celebrations will continue until November 12, featuring festive workshops, musical baithaks (intimate gatherings with traditional music), and festival-inspired activities.

Dubai Parks and Resorts will host Diwali festivities at Riverland Dubai from November 6 to 8.

The Diwali Dhamaka programme will feature live music and dance at Royal Plaza, colourful decorations, and Indian street food from Yalla Bombay and Chaat and Chai food trucks.