Arab Youth Centre launches New Economy Programme to train 400 young Arabs in tech and business

The Arab Youth Centre has launched a programme to equip 400 young Arabs with knowledge of how technology, sustainability and creativity are reshaping careers and businesses.

Developed in partnership with the New Economy Academy, the New Economy Programme 2026 accepted its first cohort of 100 participants on Tuesday in Dubai.

Delivered entirely online in Arabic, the initiative features four cohorts throughout this month, bringing together young men and women from across the Arab world to examine major shifts in labour markets and entrepreneurship.

The programme covers four core themes: the foundations of the new economy, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital infrastructure; technology's effect on industry and labour markets, including the platform and gig economies; the green and circular economies alongside AI governance; and the experience and creative economies, exploring how culture and creative content generate economic value.

Investing in young knowledge

Each cohort completes eight hours of training in two days. Participants who complete the programme receive electronic certificates issued jointly by the AYC and NEA.

Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of the AYC, said investing in young people's knowledge is essential to building more diverse and competitive Arab economies.

“Through our partnership with the New Economy Academy, we aim to help young Arabs understand economic change, make informed career decisions and establish businesses that meet their communities' needs,” Ms Al Hallami said. “By connecting their ambitions with development priorities, we strengthen their contribution to sustainable economic growth.”

The NEA will deliver the programme through specialist trainers and experts, combining economic concepts with practical discussion of their application across industries and markets.

The initiative reflects a broader push across the Arab world to prepare younger generations for rapidly evolving labour markets driven by digitalisation, sustainability imperatives and the growing economic weight of creative industries.