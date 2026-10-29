UAE recalls baby gripe water over alcohol content

The Emirates Drug Establishment and Dubai Health Authority have recalled a batch of Babies’ Magic Tea brand Baby Sleep Gripe Water after finding undisclosed alcoholic substances in the product.

The product, also known as Children’s Sleep Gripe Water, is marketed as a dietary supplement to help relieve colic and gas and promote sleep in babies. The packaging also claims the supplement relieves constipation, acid reflux and fussiness. It was prescribed to babies over two weeks old.

The authorities announced the recall under Circular No. 45/2026, citing the product’s lack of valid marketing authorisation in the UAE.

A DHA circular urged healthcare facilities and medical practitioners to comply with the Emirates Drug Establishment's instructions. The batch number and expiry date were not specified.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Pacific Health Sciences voluntarily recalled one lot of the 4oz bottles earlier this month.

FDA testing of lot 25122bw identified ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol that were not declared on the product label. Measured levels were approximately 8.3 per cent ethanol, 0.35 per cent methanol, and 0.48 per cent isopropanol. The substances may pose a risk depending on the amount consumed and the person's age and body weight.

Organic alcohols such as ethanol, methanol and isopropanol are known to impair functioning of the central nervous system, and infant ethanol exposure has been linked to long-term developmental consequences, the FDA said.

Exposure to the amounts recommended on the product’s packaging can induce drowsiness, incoordination, behavioural changes, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Exposure to higher amounts can increase the risk of respiratory depression and other serious adverse health consequences.

Consumers, parents, and caregivers should stop using the product and either discard it or return it to where they bought it for a refund, the FDA advised.