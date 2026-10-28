UAE's Gargash says 'wars only lead to further crises' amid concerns of Iran escalation

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has warned that "wars lead only to further crises" amid mounting concerns over the growing possibility of a renewed US offensive on Iran.

He emphasised that diplomacy remained the "most effective path" to achieving peace and security in the region, in a message on social media on Wednesday.

Dr Gargash set out the UAE's stance in response to "growing speculation over possible escalation and confrontation".

“The UAE’s approach remains firm and clear, based on wisdom, balance and prioritising dialogue and political solutions,” Dr Gargash wrote on X.

“Regional experience has shown that wars lead only to further crises, and that diplomacy is the most effective path to safeguarding security and achieving peace and stability."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration warned several Gulf states to prepare for a possible renewed US military campaign against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

Mr Trump is leaning towards a short but intense wave of strikes, possibly aimed at Iranian nuclear sites, missile and drone arsenals and critical infrastructure, although he has not made a final decision and diplomatic efforts continue, the Journal said, quoting sources.

Meanwhile, Qatari ​mediators ​presented ​Iran ⁠with a new ⁠draft deal ​on Sunday, aimed at reaching a permanent settlement to the war, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tehran was ⁠considering ‌the proposal and expected to send a response by the end of the week, Reuters said.

At the peak of the war, which started on February 28, Iran struck the UAE and other Gulf states with ballistic missiles and drones, attempting to strike civilian infrastructure, including energy sites and airports.

The UAE was the most heavily attacked country, facing more than 550 ballistic missiles and 2,265 drones, most of which were intercepted or destroyed before reaching their targets.

A ceasefire began in June when the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding intended to pave the way for a final peace settlement.

Mr Trump declared the truce and MoU “over” in early July after renewed Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and retaliatory American strikes.

Both sides have indicated in recent weeks that they are preparing for a resumption of hostilities.