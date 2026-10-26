Dubai to redistribute surplus food from weddings and events to reduce waste

Dubai has unveiled plans to reduce food waste by collecting and distributing excess food from wedding celebrations to beneficiaries.

The UAE Food Bank and Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) have signed an agreement and laid the groundwork to safely collect, transport and distribute surplus food.

The partnership expands the initiative's community impact while promoting food sustainability and social responsibility. It supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by encouraging responsible consumption, strengthening community participation and advancing food security.

Under the agreement, the two entities will co-ordinate the collection and redistribution of surplus food from weddings and events identified by the CDA. All donations will follow approved regulations and food safety requirements to ensure food suitable for consumption reaches those in need.

The MoU also provides for joint awareness campaigns and community programmes to promote food preservation, sustainable consumption and responsible food management.

The co-operation will further support volunteer participation in relevant activities, strengthening community engagement and encouraging people to contribute to humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

Dr Ahmed Al Hashemi, chief executive of the Social Regulation and Services Sector at the CDA, said the Dubai Weddings initiative will play an important role in supporting family formation and stability, and that the partnership would extend its benefits to the wider community.

“By ensuring that surplus food from weddings and events is safely recovered and redistributed to those in need, we are creating additional opportunities for giving while encouraging responsible consumption and the efficient use of resources,” he said.

He added that the partnership reflects Dubai’s values of solidarity and generosity and demonstrates the importance of co-operation between government entities and humanitarian organisations.

Wider mission

Manal Obaid bin Yaroof, head of the UAE Food Bank’s executive team, said the partnership would strengthen the bank’s ability to recover surplus food and ensure it reaches beneficiaries through safe and organised collection and distribution processes.

Extending the programme to the Dubai Weddings initiative would help preserve valuable food resources, reduce waste and turn sustainable practices into tangible community benefits, she said.

Ms bin Yaroof added that the agreement supports the food bank’s wider humanitarian and charitable mission by raising awareness of food preservation, encouraging volunteering and strengthening co-operation with government entities.

The partnership aims to expand the reach of food recovery initiatives, improve surplus food management and promote a culture of giving and social responsibility across Dubai.

The agreement forms part of the CDA’s continuing efforts to enhance the Dubai Weddings initiative and broaden its contribution to community well-being. It also supports the UAE Food Bank’s commitment to developing a sustainable approach to surplus food management, ensuring that food fit for consumption is recovered and redistributed while reducing waste and conserving resources.