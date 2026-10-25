UAE and Benin agree to trade deal in Abu Dhabi

The UAE and Benin have announced a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, marking a new chapter in trade and investment relations between the two nations.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Benin's President Romuald Wadagni witnessed the signing of the agreement in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, carried out by UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi and Benin's Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

The deal, once ratified, will reduce or eliminate customs duties on a wide range of goods, remove trade barriers and improve market access for service providers and investors. It comes against the backdrop of rapidly growing bilateral ties — non-oil trade between the two countries reached $2.15 billion in 2025, a 65 per cent increase on 2024 and more than double the $1.01 billion recorded in 2021.

Trade momentum has continued into 2026, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching $1.29 billion in the first half of the year, up 37.4 per cent year on year.

Sheikh Mohamed said the agreement "marks a significant milestone" in bilateral relations, adding that it reflects "a common ambition to achieve long-term development aims, create new opportunities for our business communities, strengthen economic resilience, and contribute to prosperity and stability in our regions."

Mr Wadagni emphasised the agreement's importance in advancing shared sustainable development objectives.