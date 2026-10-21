UAE's new AI platform to slash VAT refund time for tourists to one day

The UAE has unveiled an artificial intelligence-powered platform that will reduce the waiting time for VAT refunds for tourists, from nine days to one.

VAT refunds lower the cost of shopping for visitors by enabling them to recover a large share of the consumption tax.

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, director general of the Federal Tax Authority, said the new platform "marks a significant advancement in the tourist tax refund journey, enhancing the tourist experience at their final point of contact with the country".

The FTA, part of the Ministry of Finance, teamed up with Planet, the authorised operator of the VAT refund system for tourists in the UAE, to introduce the platform.

“It embodies a proactive government model that places customers at the heart of service design, supported by integration and data-sharing between government entities and partners to deliver outstanding services in accordance with best practices," Mr Al Mulla said.

“These efforts also reinforce the UAE’s distinguished international standing as a leading global destination for tourism and shopping, supported by its safe environment, attractive landmarks, diverse events and tourism facilities.”

The platform comes after authorities introduced a system in 2024, enabling tourists to request VAT refunds directly through registered e-commerce platforms by submitting their travel document details at the time of purchase, before their orders are shipped.

"The UAE has become one of the fastest countries in the world for tourist tax refunds, with the total time required for tourists to receive VAT refunds on their purchases reduced to one business day, compared to approximately nine days previously," said Mr Al Mulla.

"This achievement reflects the continuous improvements introduced by the Authority to enhance this smart service."