Sheikh Tahnoon holds talks with US venture capitalist David Fialkow

Opportunities for business and technology partnerships were at the centre of talks as Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met US billionaire businessman David Fialkow.

Sheikh Tahnoon and Mr Fialkow, co-founder of venture capitalist firm General Catalyst, discussed advances in the technology sector and their impact on investment trends.

They emphasised the importance of harnessing expertise and investment capabilities towards spurring economic growth.

Sheikh Tahnoon said they "exchanged perspectives on shared areas of interest and potential avenues for collaboration," in a post on X on Wednesday.

Mr Fialkow established General Catalyst in 2000, which now handles billions of dollars worth of assets and has invested in more than 800 companies, with its portfolio including varied interests such as Airbnb to Anthropic.

On Tuesday, AI-powered voice transcription tool Otter announced it had raised $320 million from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund.

The cutting-edge company will use the financial backing to support international expansion and product innovation.

Sheikh Tahnoon, who is also Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, plays a central role in Abu Dhabi's growing global investment strategy and its sharp focus on advanced technologies.

He regularly meets prominent business and technology leaders to promote investment opportunities and collaboration.

He has previously held talks with G42 chief executive Peng Xiao and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jensen Huang and Satya Nadella, as well as high-ranking US officials from the current administration.

In February, he met former British prime minister Tony Blair to discuss the growing significance of AI and government efficiency.