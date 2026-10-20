President Sheikh Mohamed meets global health leaders at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit

President Sheikh Mohamed received global health leaders gathering in Abu Dhabi for a three-day summit focused on predictive healthcare innovation.

Sheikh Mohamed met a delegation of international health experts attending the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, which runs until Thursday under the theme: "To Sense is to Predict".

He welcomed the group and expressed his hopes that their discussions would produce meaningful results for people worldwide.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed that health remains a central priority for the UAE, describing the nation's people as its greatest asset, state news agency Wam reported.

He stressed the country's commitment to expanding investment in the sector as part of a broader effort to build a sustainable healthcare system capable of improving quality of life across society.

The Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit is a key gathering for health leaders seeking to shape the future of global care.

The UAE has in recent years placed itself as a regional centre for medical innovation, with significant public and private investment directed towards modernising health care and increasing access to advanced medical services for residents and citizens.