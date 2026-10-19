Ras Al Khaimah targets Chinese investment at Shenzhen business summit

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, told nearly 300 business leaders in south-east China that the emirate is built for long-term partnerships.

The Ras Al Khaimah-China Business Summit, held in Shenzhen on Monday, brought together government representatives, investors and business leaders under the theme “Together Towards Shared Value”.

The event showcased investment opportunities across advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digital technology, renewable energy and logistics, state news agency reported.

Sheikh Saud told attendees more than 400 Chinese companies are already operating in Ras Al Khaimah, part of a broader community of thousands of Chinese businesses established in the UAE.

He described Ras Al Khaimah as the UAE's northern gateway, positioning it as a conduit connecting Chinese firms to markets across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, complementary to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

“Our progress is measured not by short-term success but by the legacy we leave for future generations,” Sheikh Saud said. “We are building an economy that is resilient, diversified and integrated into global supply chains, while preserving the quality of life and opportunity that make Ras Al Khaimah a distinctive place to live, work and do business.”