Abu Dhabi launches rescue network for injured or stranded wildlife

Abu Dhabi has launched a co-ordinated wildlife rescue network to help protect the emirate's biodiversity.

The Abu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network, announced on Saturday by the emirate's Environment Agency, is a collaborative framework comprising government entities, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, private stakeholders and community members.

The network is designed to improve the speed and quality of responses to wildlife in distress across the emirate.

The launch was announced at an event on Saadiyat Island, which concluded with the release of rehabilitated sea turtles. Authorities also recognised people and organisations that have contributed to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The network builds on the agency's decade of experience in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, which began with sea turtles in 2016 before expanding to include sea snakes, dugongs, dolphins and birds.

The initiative provides a digital framework for logging and managing rescues, dispatching field teams, overseeing rehabilitation and co-ordinating the release of animals back into their natural habitats.

Providing care

Maitha Al Hameli, acting executive director of terrestrial and marine biodiversity at the agency, said the network reflected the belief that protecting wildlife required quick action, deep knowledge and close collaboration.

"Through this network, we are providing the care that injured or stranded animals need, giving them the best possible chance to recover and return to their natural habitats," Ms Al Hameli said.

Data gathered through rescue cases, the monitoring of species' health and mortality investigations will be used to strengthen conservation strategies and inform long-term recovery measures.

The agency plans to expand the network through real-time tracking technology, training for rescue teams and international collaboration to manage complex wildlife emergencies. Public education and engagement will also be remain central to the initiative.