Zayed Education Foundation selects first 50 scholars for flagship leadership programme

Zayed Education Foundation has chosen 50 scholars for Ruwwad Zayed, a merit-based scholarship and leadership programme for high-achieving Emirati and Arab young people in the UAE.

Selected from more than 950 applicants, the inaugural cohort will begin fully funded master's programmes at eight UAE universities during the 2026–27 academic year.

The scholars hail from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE and Yemen, with 18 Emirati nationals among the group. Women account for 37 of the 50 places.

The programme provides full tuition funding alongside a monthly living stipend based on financial need. Scholars will also receive a tailored leadership development curriculum, personal and academic support, mentoring, professional guidance and access to internships and career development opportunities.

The 50 scholars will pursue 18 different master's programmes at Abu Dhabi University, American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah and Zayed University.

Fields of study include artificial intelligence, data science, public health, governance and public policy, urban planning, law, psychology and the arts.

A spokesperson for the foundation said the region's priorities increasingly required specialist expertise and leaders with a strong sense of responsibility.

“Ruwwad Zayed is designed to develop and connect those people, empowering them to bring their ideas to life and turn individual opportunity into wider benefit for society,” the spokesperson said.

Guided by the values of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the foundation aims to create opportunities for 100,000 young leaders by 2035.

Scholars will be connected to a lifelong community of peers, universities, mentors and partners, enabling collaboration across disciplines and institutions. Applications for the next round of Ruwwad Zayed scholarships will open later this year.