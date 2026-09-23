UAE ranks fourth globally for nuclear facility protection

The UAE has been ranked fourth among 48 countries for protecting nuclear facilities against sabotage in the latest Nuclear Threat Initiative Security Index.

The country also ranked joint 15th among 154 countries and territories assessed for efforts to prevent the theft of nuclear materials, scoring 85 out of 100 – two points higher than its recalculated 2023 baseline.

The index, developed by the Nuclear Threat Initiative in partnership with Economist Enterprise, evaluates countries across measures including physical protection, cybersecurity, international norms and domestic capacity.

The UAE recorded particularly strong gains in security and control measures, with its score in that category rising sharply from 66 in 2023 to 86 in 2026.

The index credited several developments for the improvement, including strengthened requirements for nuclear facility protection, updated cybersecurity provisions, enhanced personnel vetting and measures to bolster preparedness and resilience.

Hamad Al Kaabi, director general of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, said the results reflected the UAE's long-term commitment to a robust and continuously improving nuclear security regime.

“The nuclear security environment continues to evolve, requiring regulators, operators and relevant national entities to remain vigilant and prepared for emerging risks,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

“The UAE will continue to strengthen its capabilities, learn from international experience and work closely with national and international partners to ensure the highest standards of nuclear security.”

The 2026 index also identified the UAE among 12 countries recognised as a new driving force for global nuclear security progress. This designation is given to nations that have sustained domestic improvements, supported other governments and strengthened engagement with international institutions.