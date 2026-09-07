Abu Dhabi's new digital skills card lets employers verify credentials instantly

A new digital credential system that allows employers to instantly verify a professional's qualifications through blockchain has been introduced in Abu Dhabi.

The Digital Skills Card was announced by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) along with Union Assessment and Quality Accreditation (UAC).

Each skill card is linked to a certification earned through personnel conformity programmes accredited by QCC and delivered by UAC.

Employers, regulators and other stakeholders can scan a QR code to verify the certification's validity and authenticity through ADI Chain, a blockchain infrastructure by the ADI Foundation.

This marks a step forward in the adoption of blockchain-verifiable workforce credentials across the Gulf Co-operation Council and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

The launch ceremony in the capital on Monday brought together government representatives, regulators, industry stakeholders and certified professionals. Many professionals were among the first to receive their Digital Skills Cards.

Badr Khamis Al Shumaili, executive director of the conformity and standards services sector at QCC, said digitalisation had moved beyond simply streamlining procedures. “It has become a fundamental pillar for building more connected and transparent systems, grounded in trusted data,” he said.

The new card offers a secure way to verify professional skills and strengths, building confidence in accredited competencies among regulators, employers and professionals alike, Mr Al Shumaili added.

Shahbaz Muhammad Khan, director and chief executive of UAC, said the initiative was designed around the professionals it certifies.

“Verified skills can travel with the individual, be recognised across institutions and borders and retain their value wherever a professional’s career may take them,” he said. “Over time, we intend to expand the scope of the Digital Skills Card to encompass a broader range of certifications, qualifications and professional achievements.”

QCC will continue working with government entities, regulators, employers and industry stakeholders to expand digital credential solutions and enhance professional recognition, workforce quality and service standards across Abu Dhabi.

QCC supports the emirate's quality infrastructure through standardisation, conformity assessment, testing, inspection and accreditation. UAC specialises in workforce skills assessment and accreditation for industrial sectors, with programmes aligned with regulatory requirements and labour market needs.