Queen Elizabeth’s School in Dubai becomes first UK state school to open in UAE

In a milestone moment years in the making, a prestigious UK school has opened in Dubai by welcoming its first 350 pupils for the new academic year.

Queen Elizabeth's School, Dubai Sports City is the first branch of a UK state school to open in the Emirates.

Known as QE, the brand descends from a grammar school founded by royal charter in 1573. Its founding institution in Barnet, north London, is one of the top-performing state schools in England.

The Dubai version, which opened on Monday in a substantially refurbished building in the heart of Sports City, is its inaugural international outpost. Annual fees range from Dh93,000 to Dh136,604 for its initial age groups of nursery to Year 8.

Founding principal Dan Clark is "excited". He arrived in the UAE in February and has been building a teaching team, fitting out classrooms and preparing for the opening. "We've been working on this project for years," he told The National. "We just want to get moving."

Queen Elizabeth's School, Dubai Sports City opened its doors for the first time on Monday. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Queen Elizabeth's School, Dubai Sports City opened its doors…

'Comfortably stuck'

Mr Clark said QE Dubai has three priorities: a culture of scholarship, a deep sense of belonging, and class sizes small enough that every child is genuinely known.

Foundation Stage classes have been capped at 16 pupils and the maximum class size anywhere in the school is 20. Every class up to Year 6 has a dedicated teaching assistant, and the staff have an average of 12 years' experience. Many staff have previously opened schools.

Principal Dan Clark is excited about the opening. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Principal Dan Clark is excited about the opening. Antonie Ro…

The school's academic philosophy, borrowed from QE Barnet, is that students should be "comfortably stuck". The work should be hard, but not so hard that it tips into anxiety. "We're absolutely determined to build that culture," said Mr Clark.

Vanya Grover, an Australian mother of two daughters who are joining in EF5 and FS1, said her family was drawn to the school because it was "unapologetically academic".

Founding families

The 350 children who arrived on Monday morning represent a fraction of the building's eventual capacity of 2,500. Mr Clark expects the school to grow organically over six or seven years, with this year's Year 8 pupils – QE's first senior cohort – eventually becoming the school's earliest sixth formers.

Among them is Ezra, a Year 8 pupil who was eager to attend the school himself. He saw the advertisement, researched the school, watched the webinars and came to his family with a conclusion. "He liked the history and traditions of the old school," said his father, Seth Ahmed. "Then he met the staff, and that was it."

Families gathered in the school's multi-purpose hall on Monday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Families gathered in the school's multi-purpose hall on Mond…

For Ezra's family, who have been in the UAE for five years, being part of the first intake carries its own weight. "He'll be developing the school as a student alongside the staff," his father said. "Very few people ever get to experience that."

Nimra Sattar brought four boys – one in Year 7, one in Year 3 and twins in Year 2. The family spent time in the UK during the regional conflict before deciding to return for a fresh start.

"It feels like my first day of school, I'm that excited," she said. "The community among the staff and parents – it feels very similar to the environment we're used to back home."

What sets it apart

QE Dubai's partnerships are considerable for a school in its first year. A 30-year alliance with ISD Dubai Sports City provides access to an outdoor pitch, indoor sports facilities, tennis, padel and table tennis courts. An esports lab has been installed. Mr Clark hopes the school will be competing in the VEX robotics championship within five years. QE Barnet is already among the world's best i that competition.

An agreement with the Royal Northern College of Music, signed in June, brings masterclasses and performance programmes to students this term.

A partnership with King's College Hospital Dubai means a health and wellness coordinator will be working at the school. Clinical specialists will design nutrition, mental health and wellbeing programmes for students, parents and staff.

A sensory room, with activities, textures and a calm atmosphere, is in place for children with additional needs and diagnoses such as ADHD and autism spectrum disorder.

Rising demand for British curriculum

QE Dubai is one of several new British curriculum schools opening or expanding across the UAE this year, reflecting what educators describe as sustained and deepening demand. These include other centuries-old institutions, such as Harrow.

Dino Varkey, chief executive of Gems Education, said British expatriates remain a core audience, but an increasing number of non-British and Emirati families are choosing the British curriculum for its structure, global recognition and what Varkey calls "future optionality".

"In a competitive education market like the UAE, the right school is one where the child feels supported, challenged, and confident – not just one with a strong reputation," he added. "The UAE now hosts one of the largest British international school ecosystems outside the UK."

Harrow School Dubai has also opened a new school in Dubai, with one to follow in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Harrow School Dubai has also opened a new school in Dubai, w…

Rebecca Gray, chief education officer at Taaleem, believes the expansion will bring with it sharper scrutiny. "Families are now looking beyond curriculum labels alone and are paying closer attention to how quality is demonstrated and sustained," she said, pointing to the role of local inspection frameworks and international accreditation bodies such as British Schools Overseas and the Council of British International Schools.

"British education has long been regarded as a gold standard … and remains a well-established route to many of the world's leading universities and colleges,” she added. For many parents in the UAE, it is also a familiar system – one they went through themselves.

David Wellesley Wesley, founder of Bonas MacFarlane Consulting and one of the UK's leading independent school placement advisers, has identified two changes to what UAE parents now want from education.

The first is long-term thinking, as families are "planning beyond the next transition, thinking about where their child will be at 23 or 25 and how schooling connects to future careers".

The second is a growing focus on skills – creativity, digital literacy, resilience – alongside core academic knowledge. "Don't fixate on brands alone," he said. "Great outcomes come from quality teaching, supportive culture, and parent-school partnership."

Mr Clark is well aware of the competitive landscape. His answer is to focus on the classroom. "We'll count our successes not necessarily on having incredible facilities but on the extent to which we've pushed the agenda for academic ambition," he said.