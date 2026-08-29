Six killed and 18 injured in multi-vehicle road crash in Oman

Six people were killed and 18 others injured in a multi-vehicle road crash in northern Oman on Friday night, police have confirmed.

Royal Oman Police said eight of the injured were in critical condition after the incident in Al Mahal area of Samail, about 50km from Muscat.

The force expressed its condolences to the victims in a statement on Saturday.

The cause of the crash, which is understood to have involved a truck and a number of other vehicles, is under investigation. Police did not disclose further details about the incident.

Samail is a scenic area of Al Dakhiliyah province of Oman, surrounded by rugged mountains and featuring a wide valley.

It has a population of about 40,000 people, spread across dozens of villages and towns.