UAE leaders mark Prophet Mohammed's birthday with message of peace and stability

UAE leaders marked the Prophet Mohammed's birthday with a message of goodwill, unity and peace. In their public message, they called for security and stability in the UAE, the region and around the world.

President Sheikh Mohamed said the anniversary was an opportunity to remember the Prophet Mohammed's legacy, which is defined by the values of mercy, goodwill and unity.

“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we recall the values of mercy, goodwill, and unity that continue to define his legacy and inspire us as we pray to God to grant stability and peace to all peoples of the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Muslims on the occasion and described the Prophet Mohammed as “the messenger of humanity, the best of mankind, and the mercy of God to the worlds”.

The Ruler of Dubai prayed for the security and safety of the people. “On this blessed day, we ask Almighty God to return it to the Islamic nation while it is in goodness, security, safety, and stability,” he said.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said the Prophet Mohammed’s legacy was built on mercy, compassion and tolerance.

“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we reflect on the legacy he left behind, built on mercy, compassion, and tolerance, and one that raised goodness to a noble and enduring purpose,” Sheikh Mansour said.

He expressed hope that the UAE and its people would remain protected, while the region and the wider world would enjoy lasting peace and security.

UAE public holiday

The occasion is marked by Muslims worldwide, including in the UAE.

The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, known as Mawlid Al Nabawi, falls on the 12th day of Rabea Al Awwal, or August 25 in the Gregorian calendar. However, the public holiday has been set for Friday, August 28, resulting in a three-day weekend for the public and private sectors.

The holiday is typically marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.