Prophet Mohammed's birthday: Holiday confirmed after Rabea Al Awwal moon spotted

The UAE's moon-sighting committee has confirmed that the Prophet Mohammed's birthday will fall on August 25.

This comes after the crescent moon was spotted on Thursday night by the International Astronomical Centre at Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, marking Friday, August 14, as the start of Rabea Al Awwal on the Islamic calendar.

The Prophet Mohammed's birthday falls on the 12th day of Rabea Al Awwal, or August 25 in the Gregorian calendar.

The public holiday will remain on Friday, August 28, giving residents a long weekend just before the start of the school year.

The UAE Cabinet introduced legislation on January 1, 2025, that allows the transfer of some public holidays – with the exception of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha – to the “beginning or end of the week”.

The Prophet Mohammed was born in Makkah in the year 570. The holiday is typically marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.