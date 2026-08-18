Abu Dhabi launches awards to recognise tourism excellence

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has launched the Visitor Experience Awards to recognise organisations and front-line professionals delivering exceptional experiences to visitors.

More than 400 tourism and culture organisations have been invited to take part in the awards, which focus on promoting excellent tourist services and raising standards across Abu Dhabi's tourism sector.

The companies and professionals will be judged by an independent panel comprising leaders and experts from the public and private sectors. The judging process will recognise organisations that demonstrate excellence while encouraging innovation, accessibility and continuous improvement, DCT Abu Dhabi said.

The panel will select 24 winners, whose names are expected to be announced before the end of the year.

Visitors explore Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Visitors explore Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island. Khushn…

The emirate welcomed a record 26.6 million visitors last year, with cultural sites, libraries and major events all recording strong numbers. Abu Dhabi aims to increase that number to 39.3 million by 2030, while also boosting the sector’s GDP contribution to Dh90 billion ($24.5 billion) by the end of the decade.

The awards are among several initiatives within DCT Abu Dhabi’s wider Visitor Experience programme, alongside the recently launched Visitor Experience Guidelines and VX Academy.

They form part of the emirate's efforts to strengthen its position as a leading international tourism and cultural destination by recognising the people and organisations playing key roles in shaping visitors’ experiences.

New attractions to come

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World can all be experienced on a visit to Yas Island. Photo: Yas Island Show caption: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros Worl…

Forthcoming attractions are also expected to significantly boost Abu Dhabi's appeal to visitors.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is set to open on December 11. The Frank Gehry-designed museum will be the largest in the Guggenheim network and the latest major institution to open in Saadiyat Cultural District, joining Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

DCT Abu Dhabi has confirmed that the 20,000-capacity venue Sphere Abu Dhabi will open by the end of 2029 on Yas Island.

Plans for Disney Abu Dhabi – the entertainment giant’s first theme park in the Middle East – were unveiled last year, and a Harry Potter-themed land is also under development as part of a major expansion of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

“With a strong foundation of cultural engagement and robust tourism performance, Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a world-leading destination that offers exceptional experiences,” said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, the undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.