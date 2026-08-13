Resilience, ambition and commitment: UAE class of 2026 celebrates outstanding A-Level results

Pupils across the UAE are celebrating a year of outstanding A-Level results, bringing to an end a tumultuous period for the class of 2026.

Schools and colleges across the country on Thursday praised their learners for their resilience after exams were disrupted – with many cancelled – because of the war in Iran.

Classes were forced to revert to remote learning in early March at the outbreak of the war, before returning to in-person teaching later in the academic year.

Dealing with uncertainty

Emergency protocols were activated as Iran launched waves of attacks on the Emirates and overseas pupils moved off campus to hotels before being helped to leave the country.

There was great uncertainty about how their final grades would be awarded without sitting in-person exams. In the end, grades were awarded using a combination of evidence gathered throughout the pupils’ courses and from internal exams.

Previous slide Next slide Pupils received their A-Level results across the UAE on Thursday. Here, Molly Williams celebrates at Brighton College Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Pupils received their A-Level results across the UAE on Thur…

From left, Qiaozhi Zhang, Ibrahim Tanner and Amara Jaffe Asaria at Brighton College Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: From left, Qiaozhi Zhang, Ibrahim Tanner and Amara Jaffe Asa…

Ibrahim Tanner and his brother at Brighton College Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Ibrahim Tanner and his brother at Brighton College Dubai. An…

Timothy Tesluk gets his results at Repton School in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Timothy Tesluk gets his results at Repton School in Abu Dhab…

Johann Francisco, also at Repton. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Johann Francisco, also at Repton. Chris Whiteoak / The Natio…

Pupils look for their name at Repton. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Pupils look for their name at Repton. Chris Whiteoak / The N…

A-Level results can be crucial in gaining places at university. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: A-Level results can be crucial in gaining places at universi…













Emmet Glackin, head teacher at Safa Community School in Dubai, spoke of the strength of her pupils and staff.

“As a school leader in Dubai, I was incredibly proud of the resilience and patience our students demonstrated as information continued to change around them, as well as of our incredible teaching staff, who guided and supported them every step of the way,” he said.

Brighton College Dubai celebrated its strongest A-Level results to date, with pupils securing places at universities in the UK and around the world. Sixty-one per cent of all the school's grades were marked A*-A, with 87 per cent at A*-B.

Head teacher Simon Crane said he was proud of the results after a tough year. “It was record-breaking results for the college and they achieved above all expectations,” he told The National.

“It’s been a tremulous year but I’m proud of the resilience among all communities. The support from home, children and teachers was the foundation behind the amazing results.”

Molly Elizabeth Williams, from England, got an A in business and A* in psychology. She came with her parents to receive a hard copy of the results and they all burst into tears after checking her marks.

“I will study psychology for three years and then maybe a master's or PhD or straight to the workforce,” she told The National.

“It was very hard, given the uncertainty. We didn’t know if our exams would go ahead or be cancelled. Then when they were cancelled we had a very quick turnaround as we were told to do internal exams.

“The tension made it more stressful but in the end it all worked out. It was very hard challenge to overcome a lot of obstacles given the conflict here.”

Ibrahim Tanner, from India, got A* grades in biology and chemistry, and an A in maths.

“Hopefully, I will go to UK to study medicine,” he said. “The conflict affected us because you can’t be prepared for these circumstances but the school prepared us well. Even with the disruption we were still getting the help we needed.

“It’s made today a lot more nerve-racking not having done the exam properly, as you can’t predict what the exam board will give you at the end. I was relieved and called my mother to tell her the good news.”

Deven Katedia, 17, from Tanzania, scored three A*s in biology, chemistry and maths and is now planning to become a doctor. “I will go to study medicine in St Andrews University in Scotland,” he said.

Mr Katedia admitted he was stressed in the days leading up to receiving the results.

Pupils at Repton School Abu Dhabi receive their A-Level results. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Pupils at Repton School Abu Dhabi receive their A-Level resu…

“It’s very hard when you hear about everything going on. You can see everything happening above your head. When exams were cancelled there was a lot of tension about what will happen and how we will get our grades.

“To come out with the grades that I did is positive and I’m proud of it. I lost my focus a lot while studying but to be able to come back and regain the focus and achieve the results made me proud.”

Tracy Crowder-Cloe, head teacher of Repton School Abu Dhabi for the 2026-2027 academic year, was immensely proud of the pupils, given the challenges of the past six months.

Thirty-seven per cent of entries were awarded A*-A grades, with 71 per cent achieving A*-B grades. Pupils from Repton have secured offers from leading universities around the world, such as Wageningen University & Research and the University of Groningen, both in the Netherlands, and the University of Manchester in the UK.

“The students had to work exceptionally hard – more so [than usual] – and then a lot of deadlines shifted,” said Mrs Crowder-Cloe. “It's a two-year plan and this year it was very much turned on its head. The resilience that the students have shown has been quite phenomenal.”

Repton pupil William Church, 18, told The National receiving his results had put an end to a long period of anxiety.

“At the start I was really nervous and I just wanted to get it over and done with,” he said. “I walked in and saw all my teachers, and they were quite happy. Then I checked and found out I got into my university, so I was just ecstatic, honestly.”

For him and his classmates, the results were a testament to their hard work, even through the uncertainty. “It was a bit all over the place and it was quite difficult focusing on studying, exams, all of it really,” Mr Church said.

“We didn't really know what was going to happen, with our grades and exams. We were all crossing our fingers hoping it would all go well and I guess it has.”

Repton head boy Johann Nicholas Francisco will continue his studies at the University of Wollongong in Dubai.

“I got what I predicted, so I'm quite happy with what I've got – an A* in business, an A in geography and an A in history,” he said.

Johann Nicholas Francisco, centre, in celebratory mood. He will go on to study at the University of Woolongong in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Johann Nicholas Francisco, centre, in celebratory mood. He w…

Johann credited his teachers for their support during the unpredictable times in his final year.

He said: “We got lots of support from our teachers … so in terms of the continuity we just adapted. The goal was to just keep that grind going, achieve these grades and get the results that we need to get into university. I think it was an experience that shaped us in a way.”

The performance of the pupils was all the more impressive given the level of disruption they had to endure, said a senior figure from education group Taaleem.

“These young people responded to exceptional circumstances with resilience, determination and maturity,” said chief education officer Rebecca Gray.

“Although alternative assessment arrangements were required, their grades were awarded through rigorous processes, with evidence carefully assessed, externally reviewed and moderated by the awarding bodies to ensure the same high standards were maintained.

“We are immensely proud not only of what our students have achieved but also of the character they have demonstrated throughout this challenging year.”