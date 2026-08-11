UAE workers receive more than Dh830m from government schemes to protect loss of income

UAE private-sector employees received more than Dh830 million ($226 million) from government protection schemes in the first half of 2026.

Dh512 million was paid out under the ILOE mandatory unemployment insurance scheme, with another Dh320 million in payments as part of the Workers Protection Programme (WPP), according to figures released on Tuesday.

There were 44,000 beneficiaries of the WPP in the first six months of the year, with an average payment of Dh7,000, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

“We aim to ensure an advanced quality of life and well-being for workers, while protecting their interests and striking a balance between their rights and those of their employers, which, in turn, serves to support ongoing efforts to achieve the UAE’s national strategies and fulfil the We the UAE 2031 vision,” said Dalal Al Shehhi, assistant undersecretary for labour protection at the ministry.

“The successes that have been achieved in the first half of 2026 confirm the effectiveness of the comprehensive strategy that the ministry is implementing in the labour market, which centres on building sustainable partnerships with federal and local government entities, as well as the private sector, as a means to support efforts to implement legislation and enhance compliance.”

How the schemes work

The WPP scheme, which was established by the ministry in 2018, provides cover in cases where employers refuse or are unable to pay.

The primary beneficiaries of the WPP are workers who have not been paid their due wages, end-of-service benefits or other entitlements.

The programme is separate from the ILOE insurance scheme that protects employees in case of job loss for reasons other than disciplinary action or resignation.

All employees in the private and public sectors are required to sign up for the ILOE policy, which was introduced in 2023. It is the responsibility of each staff member to enrol in the initiative and renew the policy before it expires.

Employees can sign up to one of two categories – category A (basic monthly salary of Dh16,000 – $4,356 – or lower) and category B (basic monthly salary of more than Dh16,000). The premium for category A is Dh5 a month, while it is Dh10 a month for category B. The premiums are subject to 5 per cent VAT.

The scheme provides people who lose their jobs with 60 per cent of their basic salary for up to three months, or until they find a new job, whichever is sooner.

The ministry said the schemes were a crucial part of its commitment to protecting workers' rights in the Emirates.

It also highlighted the midday break, officially known as the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, which gives employees respite from the noon heat during the hottest months of the year.

Companies face fines of Dh5,000 ($1,360) for each time a worker breaches the ban, which is in place from June 15 until September 15. They face a maximum penalty of Dh50,000 if several breaches are recorded.

The ministry also spoke on Tuesday of its commitment to providing safe accommodation that offers comfort and a better quality of life for outdoor workers.

Around two million workers are living in 2,800 government-registered labour accommodation, the ministry added.