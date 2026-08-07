Dubai resident feels weight lifted from shoulders after pioneering procedure helps her shed 19kg

A Dubai resident had almost given up hope of beating obesity and living a healthier, more active life after diets, two bariatric operations and GLP-1 drugs failed to prevent her weight from "bouncing back".

But Dunia Obaidy, from Iraq, shed 19kg after becoming one of the first patients in the UAE to undergo a pioneering treatment that targets part of the stomach to help reduce appetite.

Ms Obaidy, 44, weighed 133kg at her heaviest as an insatiable appetite led her to consume five meals a day. But she has hailed the results of a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure - called a Moviva gastric mucosal ablation - that works similarly to bariatric surgery and GLP-1 drugs.

The treatment targets the upper part of the stomach to destroy ghrelin-producing cells, reducing food cravings and shrinking the capacity of the stomach.

She underwent the procedure in December and has since lost 19kg, with her overall weight now 70kg. But she said the most significant change had been her renewed energy, confidence and zest for life.

“I was one of the first patients, and I cannot tell you how comfortable it is,” Ms Obaidy said. “The results were really fast. It's a non-invasive procedure, which as a woman is important, as I didn’t want scars."

Dunia Obaidy has struggled to control her weight for much of her adult life. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Dunia Obaidy has struggled to control her weight for much of…

Long battle with obesity

She first underwent bariatric surgery, which reduces the size of the stomach to make a patient feel fuller earlier, 20 years ago. But Ms Obaidy’s weight began to increase years later, leading surgeons to suggest a second gastric sleeve operation.

But that also failed to have the desired impact on her appetite.

Ms Obaidy, who is married with three sons, then turned to GLP-1 injections, which target hunger hormones to reduce appetite. Side effects including sickness and depression led her to abandon the drugs and almost give up on trying to lose weight.

“I was struggling with my weight my whole life,” said Ms Obaidy, who works in public relations in a hospital. “During my lifetime, I did multiple procedures and diets to help me reduce my weight. I tried the keto diet, the carnivore diet and low carbs, but nothing worked. I was losing weight, but my weight kept bouncing back. I've tried everything, including injections.

“I am a stress eater; that's the major thing, and also a history of family obesity. I would eat everything. Sweet food, junk food – usually about five big meals a day – so you can imagine the impact this was having on my body.”

Alternative to drugs

Ms Obaidy said taking weight-loss drugs was expensive and also contributed to feelings of mild depression. When she stopped taking the medication, she was approached by specialists at Medcare, who were looking for obese patients to try a new treatment for weight loss.

She was offered the procedure pro bono as part of one of the first trials in the UAE. Other patients in the region to undergo the treatment have reported similar success. Three men are said to have lost 36kg, 32kg and 26kg, respectively.

“After five days of Mounjaro injections I would feel hungry, but with this procedure I haven’t felt that at all," she added. "The GLP injection made me go into depression and I never understood what was happening to me.

“Now I have to remember to eat. I have energy to exercise and go to the gym. This seems a much more manageable long-term solution.”

GLP-1 drugs, which can be taken in injectable or oral forms, have surged in popularity as a weight-loss treatment in the UAE, where between 28 and 36 per cent of the population are obese. However, side effects such as gastrointestinal problems and nausea are common.

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said it had received thousands of reports of adverse effects from taking the drugs, which include Wegovy and Mounjaro. Millions of people take the drugs in the UK.

Under the NHS Yellow Card scheme, which allows side effects to be logged, more than 100,000 reports had been made for tirzepatide, 10,000 of which were classed as serious, including 98 deaths.

Less invasive

Unlike bariatric operations, the Moviva procedure is performed endoscopically through the mouth, without any stitches or permanent anatomical changes to the stomach. Most patients return to normal routines within a short period, making it an appealing option for those seeking long-term weight-loss solutions.

The procedure works by targeting the gastric mucosa, the stomach’s inner lining responsible for regulating hunger hormones and metabolism. Patients have reported reduced appetite and a better metabolic response.

Dr Mohamed Abdelhafez, a consultant in gastroenterology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Dubai, led the procedure. “Moviva addresses the biological drivers of weight gain rather than simply restricting food intake,” he said. “Patients feel fuller for longer, which supports sustainable lifestyle changes without the risks associated with surgery.”

As obesity rates rise around the world, particularly among working-age adults, demand is growing for solutions that bridge the gap between lifestyle changes, medication and invasive surgery.

Dr Lalu Chacko, group medical director of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, said there was growing demand for innovative weight-loss treatments.

“Today’s patients are not only looking for effective weight loss, but also options that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle,” Dr Chacko said. “This procedure removes many of the physical and emotional barriers associated with traditional treatments and encourages individuals to take earlier steps towards better health.”