President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed in Serbia

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Serbia on Thursday afternoon on the latest leg of his working visit to Europe.

The UAE leader was met in Belgrade by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The visit follows high-level talks with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on Wednesday, during which Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fico set out their joint commitment to building long-term economic and development partnerships between their countries.

Accompanying the President in Serbia were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.