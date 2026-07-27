President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates UAE Search and Rescue team for retaining elite status

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday received Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority’s UAE Urban Search and Rescue team at Qasr Al Bahr palace to congratulate the elite unit on retaining its prestigious “heavy” classification.

It is the third time the team has earned the classification, the highest tier awarded by the UN-affiliated International Search and Rescue Advisory Group and solidifies the UAE’s position as a global leader in emergency readiness and disaster management.

Sheikh Mohamed said the achievement was a direct reflection of the team’s sustained professionalism and dedication to operational excellence.

He noted that the team’s high state of preparedness ensures it remains capable of deploying rapidly and responding effectively to a wide array of natural disasters, crises and emergencies, domestically and abroad.

He highlighted the importance of the team in advancing the country’s core humanitarian values and said this elevated the UAE’s global standing.

The event was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and a number of sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests.