Dubai launches dedicated animal shelter to support stray pets and boost adoption

The Dubai government on Sunday opened a dedicated pet shelter primed to offer a safe haven to its stray animal population.

The integrated centre at the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan is intended to bolster animal welfare efforts, encourage adoption and address high rates of abandonment.

The Animal Welfare Shelter will provide a safe and humane environment for stray animals – including cats and dogs – and help to reunite lost pets with owners or find them new homes.

The facility has been launched by Dubai Municipality with the support of Vets Fur Pets Veterinary Clinic and Phoenix Veterinary Clinic.

Support network

The veterinary partnerships will establish a collaborative framework for the treatment of stray animals suffering from injuries or serious illnesses. They will also promote public awareness programmes on responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

“The opening of the integrated pet shelter marks an important step in the continued development of Dubai Municipality’s public health and veterinary services,” said Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafei, acting chief executive of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality.

The new animal shelter will house stray pets while supporting efforts to find them a new home. Photo: Dubai Media Office Info

“The facility enhances our ability to provide sustainable, efficient and proactive services that protect animal welfare and contribute to a higher quality of life across the emirate," he added.

“The shelter supports the ‘One Health’ approach by recognising the close relationship between human, animal and environmental health. It also encourages responsible adoption and pet ownership while reinforcing the values of compassion, humanity and civic responsibility that support Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live in.”

Pet matching service

To coincide with the opening of the shelter, Dubai Municipality has launched an online platform that allows users to view animals available for adoption and get details on their health and behavioural profiles.

The digital initiative aims to simplify the adoption process and help prospective owners make informed decisions based on the needs of individual animals.

The centre will address concerns over stray population numbers. Photo: Dubai Media Office Info

The shelter has a customer service centre, a pre-adoption viewing area and interactive adoption rooms where people can meet the animals before completing the adoption process.

The centre also includes a fully equipped veterinary clinic, a state-of-the-art surgical operating theatre fitted with advanced veterinary technology, and a pet grooming unit.

Additional facilities include a reception and rehabilitation area for stray animals as well as an area for reuniting lost pets with their owners, following verification of identification and ownership details.

Stray population strategy

Dubai Municipality said it takes a scientific and humane approach to managing stray animal numbers.

This includes providing essential care to rescued animals and implementing Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and, where appropriate, Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programmes.

Under these programmes, stray cats are humanely trapped, neutered and vaccinated where required, before being returned to where they were found, as long as doing so does not pose a risk to public safety or the animals’ well-being.

In March, the authority launched a programme to feed stray animals using AI-powered smart devices. It aims to improve animal welfare while reducing random feeding practices that can negatively affect public spaces.

As part of the Ehsan Stations initiative, 12 devices were installed across the emirate, including 10 units in public parks and two at facilities operated by Dubai Holding. The stations are designed to provide a more organised approach to feeding stray animals while helping authorities better manage their populations.

The municipality has called on members of the public to use the shelter's services and to provide safe and caring homes for animals. Those interested in adopting a pet can access the online platform here