Running for life: Former soldier set for brutal 1,700km endurance challenge to support suicide prevention

A former British soldier is preparing for the greatest challenge of his life – running 1,700km across two continents within 40 days.

Nick Coats is aiming to complete his unsupported challenge across Albania, Greece and Turkey to raise money to support suicide prevention among military veterans.

The cause is close to his heart. Having served for seven years in the British Army as a member of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, he found it difficult to adjust to civilian life.

After he moved to Singapore as an oil broker, his marriage broke down and he took up ultramarathon running to fill his time, before moving to Dubai. He has since competed in long-distance events in Borneo, Brazil and Singapore, but said the route that lies ahead – in which he will complete 60km a day while carrying a 12kg backpack – will be his toughest yet.

Former soldier Nick Coats is undergoing the challenge to support a mental health charity. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

“It's going to have to be a minimum of a marathon a day and I'd probably look to max out around about 65km per day,” Mr Coates said. “If it wasn't for endurance sports and this intense training, I don't know where I would be. I really do think endurance sport in particular is a metaphor for life.

“You'll go through tough times, but if you just carry on, you will reach the finish line. I will experience these highs and lows, but it's just about keeping in the game. By seeking to support the people around me, that's what's going to get me through the most challenging parts of life.”

Mountain race

Mr Coats will begin his run on September 5 in Albania, travelling through Greece before reaching the finish line on October 18 in Cappadocia, Turkey.

The route will include two organised ultramarathons, starting at the two-day 100km Ultra 4 Veterans Albania mountain race and ending at the 119km Cappadocia Ultra Trail. His strict training plan involves weekly running sessions in the midsummer heat of Dubai, as well as indoor conditioning and treadmill work.

A training camp in the French Pyrenees will get him used to the steep climbs he will encounter along his 1,700km route.

He expects to get through five pairs of running shoes, to consume 4,000 calories a day and to carry most of what he needs in his 12kg rucksack. He plans to rest overnight at towns and villages along the way and top up his supplies before setting off again.

He will restrict the contents of his rucksack to bare essentials including high-energy snacks and satellite navigation. He will also carry lightweight outdoor sleeping equipment, in case he is unable to find shelter at night.

While Mr Coats, 39, is currently managing Achilles, foot and hip injuries, he will be monitored remotely by physiotherapists who will offer advice through

video calls. The cause for which he is running, men’s mental health and suicide prevention, is important to him. His aim is to raise funds for a UK-based charity and to talk to others about his experiences along the way.

Suicide prevention

“Unfortunately, quite a few people, throughout my career in the military and then beyond, have killed themselves,” said Mr Coats, who runs Embolden High Performance Coaching in Dubai. “I’ve seen the impact that's had on so many families that are left behind.

“When I left the military, a lot of the structure and brotherhood I had was left behind and I felt alone to the point that I was a bit of a lone wolf. I thought I didn't need other people.

“That’s where I hit rock bottom. I wouldn't ever say that I would have done anything stupid, as I love life too much, but I did feel this profound feeling of loss. I felt like my head was going to explode, as I had no one to really talk to, even though my family and friends were loving and supportive.”

Nick Coats will run about 1,700km. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Deaths by suicide are the single biggest cause of death among men under 45 in the UK. Military veterans die by suicide at a disproportionately high rate compared with civilians. Major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder are the most common conditions they live with.

A US Department of Veteran Affairs report identified 6,398 deaths by suicide among retired military service personnel in 2023, averaging about 17 deaths every day.

“When you think about mental health and the military, PTSD is a very common thing, especially in the forces and emergency services,” Mr Coats said. “There are people going through struggles and if you just take each day as it comes, you can get through those struggles as well.

“If I reach one person with that message to inspire them to jump out of bed and take on the day, then I've won.”