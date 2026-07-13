My Dubai Rent: 'Dog parent' pays Dh350,000 for apartment in pet-friendly Palm Jumeirah

Dr Katherine Iscoe moved to Dubai just over a year ago and currently rents a two-bedroom apartment on The Palm Jumeirah.

The Canadian, 48, who describes herself as a shoe lover and full-time dog mum, says she has found an unexpected sense of community in the UAE and now hopes to put down permanent roots in Dubai.

Dr Iscoe, a motivational keynote speaker, pays Dh350,000 ($95,300) a year to rent her unit in the Shoreline apartments complex, one of the original residential developments on the Palm.

She showed The National around the home she shares with her chihuahuas, Eszie and Eddie.

Please tell us about the apartment

It was newly renovated when I moved in and is beautifully laid out with two bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, plus a maid’s room with its own bathroom and an additional powder room.

The apartment is fully furnished and has a very modern feel. The open-plan kitchen and living area is one of my favourite parts of the apartment because it gets so much natural light.

I’ve set up my desk in the corner of the living room, right by the balcony doors, so while I’m writing or working I can look out at the sky and the beach.

The balcony itself is another favourite feature because it overlooks the water. There is something incredibly grounding about being able to see the beach every day.

Plus, it’s perfect for Eszie, who loves to sunbathe, and Eddie, who likes to keep an eye out for any mysterious birds that might venture nearby.

Dr Katherine Iscoe loves life with her dogs. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

How long have you lived in this home?

I moved to Dubai at the end of June 2025 and spent my first couple of months in Avani serviced apartments, in Media City, while I got my bearings.

I moved to The Palm at the end of August and have just celebrated my one-year anniversary in the UAE, which feels pretty special.

Why did you choose this place?

Location was the biggest factor. I wanted somewhere that was easy to settle into and offered a great lifestyle.

The apartment itself was move-in ready and the layout works well for me. There were certainly more affordable options elsewhere in Dubai, but there was something about The Palm that felt welcoming.

I’ve spent much of my career talking and writing about human connection and resilience, and I think when you move countries on your own, community suddenly becomes one of the most important things. This place offered that from the beginning.

Do you have space for your large shoe collection?

I have only around 30 pairs here in Dubai, although the rest are still in storage in Australia, bringing the total much closer to 100.

And yes, I have a dedicated space for them. Some things are non-negotiable.

What made you opt for this area?

As a dog parent and someone who didn’t know much about Dubai at the time, The Palm seemed hard to beat. Al Ittihad Park and the many pet-friendly spaces nearby mean my dogs have plenty of places to walk and socialise.

During the summer, being able to walk through the Golden Mile in the air conditioning is a huge bonus. I’ve also built wonderful friendships here and developed a real sense of community, which has made it feel like home.

And being able to pop down to the beach in the middle of the day certainly doesn’t hurt.

The view from the building in Palm Jumeirah. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

What do you pay to rent this property?

The annual rent for the apartment is Dh350,000. It’s certainly at the premium end of the market, but for me the value has come from the lifestyle rather than the apartment itself.

The sense of community, beach access and dog-friendly environment have made living here incredibly special.

The neighbours are great here; we have each other’s numbers, and also everyone in the building knows Eszie and Eddie. It’s really lovely – they always go up to the security guards for a pat.

How have you made this your home?

That’s something I’m still working on.

I lived in Australia for 17 years and left a lot of my belongings there because some things were simply too cumbersome to bring, including a huge painting that I loved.

I’ve kept the apartment simple and comfortable for now.

Home, for me, has become less about the things inside it and more about the routines I’ve created, the people I’ve met and, of course, making sure my dogs are happy.

What amenities do you have around you?

I have cafes and restaurants right downstairs, easy access to the beach, plus a pool and gym in the building. Everything is within walking distance, which makes everyday life incredibly convenient.

What would you change about living there?

Honestly, not much. Maybe the only thing I’d add is a little more colour and personality to the apartment itself, but that’s more a reflection of my style than the property.

It’s probably a little too white and minimalist for my taste, but it works beautifully and has been an easy place to settle into.

Are you planning to stay there?

I’ve genuinely loved living on The Palm and it’s been a wonderful chapter of my life in Dubai [but] I’ll be moving at the end of August because I’d like to experience another part of Dubai.

I’m looking at communities such as The Greens, which I’ve heard wonderful things about, especially for dog owners.

One of the things I love about renting is the flexibility it gives you to explore different neighbourhoods and discover where you feel most at home.

Have you thought about buying property?

Absolutely. I’ve lived in many places around the world and there’s something special about Dubai.

I would love to put down roots here one day and owning a home is definitely a long-term goal. I’d love a place with plenty of green space, a strong sense of neighbourhood and, naturally, somewhere that my dogs would love too.