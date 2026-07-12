India condemns Iranian attack on ship off Oman coast

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The Indian government on Sunday criticised an Iranian strike on a ship off the Omani coast.

One Indian ​national was ​missing ⁠after the attack on ⁠the commercial ​vessel GFS Galaxy, the country's Ministry ⁠of External Affairs said.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today," the ministry said.

"Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while one Indian National is reportedly missing.

"Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively co-ordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support."

Continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrying, the ministry added.

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."

Iran said earlier on Sunday it had fired a "warning shot" that struck a vessel travelling on an unapproved route.

Britain's maritime agency UKMTO said damage was reported to the rear of the vessel, sparking a blaze and forcing the crew to abandon ship.

"The crew have abandoned the vessel and are currently embarked in a lifeboat," the Dubai-based contact centre said just before 6am.

The US Central Command said the GFS Galaxy is operated by GFS Ship Management in Dubai.

"A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an on-board fire and significant engine room damage," Centcom said.

The vessel was nine nautical miles (16km) from the coast of Oman, which would be within Muscat's territorial waters. It was using the Omani and UN-directed route designed to steer clear of Iranian mines and Tehran's navy.

"Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed," Centcom said.

Missiles were fired at the Gulf states on Sunday but did not enter UAE territory, the emergency authority, Ncema, has said. Two public alerts were issued in the Emirates, with Ncema adding that alerts are issued "proactively, even when the likelihood of impact is low".