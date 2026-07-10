Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets Nigerian President

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, has met Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria, during a visit to the African country.

The two men discussed relations between the countries, with an emphasis on sectors including economy, trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, logistics, technology and innovation.

Sheikh Shakhbout said the UAE was committed to strengthening co-operation with Nigeria and exploring new opportunities across priority sectors in the mutual interest of both countries, state news agency Wam reported.

Both sides “emphasised the importance of continued co-ordination and consultation to strengthen bilateral ties and promote development and stability”.