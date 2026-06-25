Fujairah tourism and hospitality sectors anticipate boost from Etihad Rail launch

Fujairah is preparing for a tourism boom after Etihad Rail announced that its first passenger rail service from Abu Dhabi to the emirate will start on June 30.

The Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department hailed the announcement as a “significant milestone”.

“Early indicators suggest growing interest in Fujairah, and improved accessibility is expected to support hotel occupancy, restaurants, tourism attractions, local businesses and the wider hospitality sector,” a representative told The National.

The Fujairah station is in Al Hilal City, just west of the emirate's port. Passengers arriving in Fujairah will be offered local bus services to key areas, Etihad Rail confirmed. Timetables and destinations are yet to be announced. In Abu Dhabi, an Etihad Rail shuttle service will be on offer from three locations in the city.

A senior figure from the emirate's airport said the new rail service would boost the number of travellers coming to the city.

"We anticipate a surge in rail-to-air travel, particularly within the leisure and business travel segments, as the rail service enhances connectivity and makes Fujairah more accessible from other emirates," said Mark Govender, head of the business development department at Fujairah International Airport.

"This improved accessibility is expected to support passenger growth and drive increased tourism flows, especially for weekend getaways and business travel.

"For cargo operations, rail will complement air freight services by strengthening multimodal logistics connectivity across rail, road, sea and air networks."

Easy connections

The rail connection will bring easier access to resorts along Fujairah's sandy coast for people seeking a getaway.

“It's a long way and by train it's very easy,” said Chitu Devadiga, a front office worker at Sandy Beach Resort.

Staff at Holiday Beach Resort, in the north of the emirate, are excited about shorter commutes to and from work and new opportunities to travel across the UAE.

“The staff are very excited about Etihad Rail, because some of our friends are living in Abu Dhabi. We can easily meet them there now,” Jovy de Jesus, front office supervisor, told The National.

Employees currently travel by bus from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi, which takes significantly longer than train journey of one hour and 45 minutes.

“There will be more tourism in Fujairah because those living in Abu Dhabi who don't drive, they want to come here to Fujairah to see the sea, to see the beach,” Ms de Jesus said.

Managers at both hotels agree that shuttle services would be good for passenger connectivity.

“A dedicated shuttle service from the new station to our resort – and potentially in collaboration with neighbouring hotels – would make a lot of sense,” Nicolas Chammaa, general manager of Fujairah Rotana Resort and Spa in Al Aqah, previously told The National. “If it enhances the guest experience and brings added value, we’re on board.” No firm plans have been announced.

Tourism growth

Authorities anticipate higher tourist numbers and a broader range of visitors, including international arrivals who want to see more than Dubai.

“The [Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities] Department expects the new rail service to contribute positively to visitor numbers by encouraging more domestic tourism, family travel and day trips, while making it easier for residents and visitors alike to experience Fujairah's diverse tourism offerings,” said the spokesperson.

“Etihad Rail is expected to encourage additional investment in hotels, tourism infrastructure and visitor experiences.”