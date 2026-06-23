UAE issues urgent alert over bogus Botox treatment posing 'serious risk to health'

The UAE has issued an urgent alert over the use of a counterfeit Botox product that could pose a "serious risk to public health".

The Emirates Drug Establishment said a batch of Botox Cosmetic for Injection 100 units were not authorised to be imported into the country. The establishment said the batch number, C7048C4, does not match the records of AbbVie, the US manufacturer of the product.

Health centres should "immediately cease the use, distribution or circulation of any units carrying the specified batch number", it said.

"The establishment noted that the product was not imported through the official channels approved by the establishment," it added. "EDE warned that the use of such counterfeit products may pose a serious risk to public health, as they do not comply with approved specifications and could result in harmful health reactions or unforeseen complications."

Botox is a prominent brand of botulinum toxin injections, widely used for cosmetic procedures around the world. It is injected into muscles to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, prevent migraines and as a treatment for other health conditions.

The establishment called on healthcare providers, pharmacies and medical centres to ensure they verify the authenticity of medical products before using or dispensing them.

Health advice

The regulator advised patients to consult a physician or pharmacist if they experience any unusual symptoms after use. It stressed the importance of reporting any suspected products or irregular activities related to the distribution or handling of the counterfeit batch.

For enquiries or to report suspected cases, healthcare professionals and the public can contact the National Medical Products Vigilance Department at the Emirates Drug Establishment by email at info@ede.gov.ae, or by calling its hotline on +971 800 3378.