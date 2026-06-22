Dubai sends more than 76 tonnes of aid to help tackle Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Dubai's emergency response centre delivered a third shipment of aid to help tackle the deadly Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

More than 76 tonnes of aid sent by Dubai Humanitarian arrived at Entebbe in Uganda on Sunday, Dubai Media Office reported. The aid, worth an estimated $223,150, included "hygiene kits, fortified biscuits, tents, two vehicles and supplies supporting safe and dignified burials", the media office added.

The supplies were sent by "members of the Dubai Humanitarian community" including the World Food Programme’s UN Humanitarian Response Depot, Unicef and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“This third airlift reflects the commitment of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the continued support of the government of Dubai in enabling rapid humanitarian action during times of crisis," said Giuseppe Saba, chief executive and board member of Dubai Humanitarian. "We are grateful for the strong co-ordination with the European Union and the co-operation of our partners, whose collective efforts make it possible to respond swiftly to emergencies and reach communities most in need.”

The latest figures from the World Health Organisation show there have been 896 confirmed cases, including 232 deaths, in the DRC since the outbreak of the Bundibugyo ⁠strain of Ebola was announced on May 15.

“As the international humanitarian community works around the clock alongside local authorities and frontline responders to contain this deadly outbreak, Dubai Humanitarian remains fully committed to supporting its members and partners through the logistics capabilities, co-ordination mechanisms and collaborative platform we provide," Mr Saba said.

"Facilitating timely humanitarian assistance is at the heart of our work, especially during complex emergencies such as the current Ebola response."