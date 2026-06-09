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Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. Photo: Sharjah Media Bureau
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. Photo: Sharjah Media Bureau
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. Photo: Sharjah Media Bureau
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. Photo: Sharjah Media Bureau

Sharjah Ruler orders Dh8 million heritage market in Khorfakkan

Project will restore 15th-century archaeological site

The National

June 09, 2026

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered an Dh8 million heritage project to be built in Khorfakkan to restore a 15th-century archaeological site at Al Luluyah Beach.

The project, scheduled for completion within six months, will feature the construction of a brand-new heritage market overlooking the area, seamlessly blending the preservation of the city's rich history with modern public spaces, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

It will include 20 traditionally styled shops, alongside restaurants, cafes, visitor seating and shaded walkways throughout the archaeological zone, Wam added.

Updated: June 09, 2026, 5:56 PM