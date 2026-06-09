Sharjah Ruler orders Dh8 million heritage market in Khorfakkan

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered an Dh8 million heritage project to be built in Khorfakkan to restore a 15th-century archaeological site at Al Luluyah Beach.

The project, scheduled for completion within six months, will feature the construction of a brand-new heritage market overlooking the area, seamlessly blending the preservation of the city's rich history with modern public spaces, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

It will include 20 traditionally styled shops, alongside restaurants, cafes, visitor seating and shaded walkways throughout the archaeological zone, Wam added.