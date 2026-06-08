Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai International Financial Centre

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Monday.

Dubai's Crown Prince was briefed on the centre’s priorities and innovation ambitions, reported the state news agency Wam.

“Dubai International Financial Centre represents a leading global model for building integrated economic and financial ecosystems driven by innovation, knowledge, and connectivity with the global economy. It reinforces Dubai’s position as a top four financial centre and a key hub for shaping the future," he said.

"As we continue to advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, we remain committed to enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness by fostering a flexible, innovation-driven economy capable of attracting the world’s top talent, companies, and high-quality investments.”

The sustained growth achieved by DIFC reflects growing international confidence in Dubai’s economy and its ability to create a world-class business environment that supports innovation and sustainable growth, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on "the continued growth of the DIFC Innovation Hub, the region’s leading FinTech and innovation ecosystems, including the Dubai AI Campus", Wam added.