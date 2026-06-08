Dubai sends 20 tonnes of medical aid to DR Congo to boost Ebola virus response

Dubai's emergency response hub has delivered 20 tonnes of critical medical aid to support the Democratic Republic of the Congo's fight against the Ebola virus, under a joint operation with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dubai Humanitarian flew essential supplies from the WHO – including multipurpose tents, disinfectants, personal protective equipment and thermometers – from Al Maktoum International Airport to Uganda, before being moved to DR Congo.

The crucial relief drive, ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will target about 280 health care centres in DR Congo and is expected to support hundreds of patients over a four-week period.

The medical supplies will strengthen efforts on the ground to limit the spread of the Ebola virus and provide vital assistance to frontline workers.

Ebola is a relatively rare but deadly disease caused by a group of viruses. It primarily affects animals, typically fruit bats. It can be transmitted to humans, with outbreaks often starting when people eat or handle infected animals.

Health authorities in DR Congo have confirmed 91 deaths among more than 500 infections since the outbreak of a rare strain of the virus was discovered in April.

Play 01:28 Why an Ebola outbreak in DRC demands global attention

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, has previously warned that continuing conflict in DR Congo is hampering the Ebola outbreak response.

Crucial lifeline

Giuseppe Saba, chief executive of Dubai Humanitarian, said the organisation is committed to delivering urgent medical aid to communities in need.

Essential media supplies stored at the Dubai Humanitarian relief hub have been transported to DR Congo via Uganda. Photo: Dubai Media Office Info

“As Ebola cases continue to spread, Dubai Humanitarian is supporting its members and the international humanitarian community in responding swiftly to this crisis by facilitating the transport of life-saving aid,” he said.

“At a time when the humanitarian community is facing increasing pressure due to disruptions in global supply chains and growing funding challenges, we continue to co-ordinate closely with our humanitarian community and our partner, the Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, to help ensure a sustainable response.

“Our priority is to ensure that essential medicines and relief supplies continue to reach the communities that need them most, while supporting health systems already under immense strain.”

Global partnership

Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, hailed the importance of international partnerships in taking swift action to stem the spread of disease and ease pressure on health services.

“We are grateful to Dubai Humanitarian and the government of the United Arab Emirates for their continued partnership in supporting health emergency response efforts around the world,” she said.

“At a time when the world is on heightened alert following the declaration of a 'public health emergency of international concern', rapid action and international solidarity are essential.

“This airlift demonstrates how strategic partnerships can deliver critical support where it is needed most. The supplies will help frontline health workers detect, contain and respond to Ebola cases quickly, while protecting themselves as they care for affected communities.”

UAE safety measures

The UAE government is taking proactive steps to guard against the potential wider spread of the latest outbreak, which has been largely contained to DR Congo and Uganda.

The UAE barred entry to travellers from DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as a precautionary measure on Saturday, June 6.

The travel suspension includes passengers entering the UAE after transit through one or more countries, unless they have spent more than 21 days outside the three African countries before arriving in the Emirates.

Transit flight operations will not be affected by these measures.

The issuance of visit visas for citizens of the three affected central African countries has also been suspended under the travel protocol, with the decision subject to extension, authorities said.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed last Wednesday there are no cases of Ebola in the country.

The ministry said it was co-ordinating closely with the WHO about a traveller who had visited the UAE and was several days later confirmed to have Ebola after leaving the country and arriving in Uganda.

The ministry said the person did not visit any healthcare centre in the UAE during their stay.