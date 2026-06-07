Minister of Foreign Trade holds high-level talks with Belarus Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi has concluded a visit to Belarus, where he met with the country's Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov, and Minister of Economy Yuri Chebotar.

During the trip, Mr Al Zeyoudi led a high-level business delegation at the UAE-Belarus Trade Day.

“The relationship between the UAE and Belarus continues to grow," he said, reported state news agency Wam.

"Our recent Trade in Services and Investment Agreement (Tisia) has opened new avenues for private sector collaboration, increasing the potential for further expanding our non-oil trade, which has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years.

"Key sectors such as technology, education, and health care stand to benefit significantly from our growing partnership.”