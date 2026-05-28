Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Za’abeel Majlis in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed received Eid greetings from a number of sheikhs, ministers, directors of government entities, local dignitaries, business leaders, senior officials and military personnel, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and citizens, reported the Dubai Media Office on Thursday.

The Dubai Ruler exchanged Eid greetings with those attending, expressing his wishes for the continued prosperity and progress of the UAE.