Etihad Rail unveils official uniforms in run-up to launch of passenger service

The uniform to be worn by passenger-facing Etihad Rail staff when the service launches has been unveiled.

It is grey with red trim and “represents the people who will welcome passengers on board”, a company statement on Monday read.

“The unveiling of our official uniforms marks an important moment in the journey towards the introduction of passenger rail services in the UAE,” said Adhraa Almansoori, commercial executive director at Etihad Rail Mobility.

“These uniforms are part of our visual identity, but more importantly they represent the people who will become the face of the Etihad Rail experience for thousands of new rail passengers in the years ahead.

“Every detail has been carefully considered to reflect the values that sit at the heart of Etihad Rail: safety, professionalism, hospitality and national pride. As we prepare to welcome passengers on board for the very first time, these uniforms help tell the story of a modern railway designed around people, connection and experience.”

Etihad Rail said its passenger service will start this year. The first services will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah in the network's opening phase.