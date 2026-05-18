Sheikh Abdullah and Yvette Cooper discuss Barakah plant attack

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed the drone strike against the UAE's nuclear power plant with the UK Foreign Secretary in a meeting in London on Monday.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also spoke with Yvette Cooper about the spate of Iranian strikes on civilian targets in recent months.

Ms Cooper reaffirmed her country’s "solidarity with the United Arab Emirates", and "condemned these terrorist attacks", news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Ms Cooper for the UK's support, "praising the depth of the historical and strategic relations".

"They also discussed the importance of intensifying international co-ordination and co-operation to protect vital maritime corridors and strengthen global trade security," Wam added.

The ministers further spoke of "deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom and ways to enhance bilateral co-operation across various sectors".

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.