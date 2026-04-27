Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits date factory

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited Al Barakah Dates Factory in the emirate on Monday.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE "continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for advanced food industries through innovation, stronger production chains, and boosting the competitiveness of national products", reported state news agency Wam.

The dates industry is part of the UAE’s identity and heritage, and its development reflects a vision of turning resources into sustainable opportunities, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Last week, the Dubai Ruler announced a date factory is to be built in the emirate to support malnourished children around the world.

The project, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is to produce 150 million date-based foods a year to tackle hunger.

Sheikh Mohammed said the 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory would be the "world’s largest endowment-based date factory" and would deliver a "message of hope" to needy communities.