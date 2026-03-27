Dubai Humanitarian sends 21.5 tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon

Dubai Humanitarian has dispatched 21.5 tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon through an overland convoy.

The shipment, sent under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and provided by the World Health Organisation, is expected to arrive within a few days.

The convoy of four lorries left Dubai on Friday, March 20. It includes a range of medicines and critical items to support healthcare services addressing the needs of displaced populations.

The cargo will contribute to continuing relief efforts addressing the humanitarian impact of the crisis.

“This operation reflects the collective strength of our ecosystem, where members and partners continuously adapt to evolving challenges to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential aid,” Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board member of Dubai Humanitarian, said.

“As the world’s largest and pioneering humanitarian hub, we remain ready to scale our support, working in close co-ordination with stakeholders across Dubai, the UAE and beyond to facilitate efficient, reliable, and responsive humanitarian action.”

Culture of giving

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed vowed that the UAE's philanthropic efforts will “not cease under any circumstances” after a humanitarian drive to rescue millions of children from hunger raised Dh2.8 billion.

The 11.5 Edge of Life Campaign – launched to coincide with the start of Ramadan – nearly tripled its initial Dh1 billion target thanks to the generosity of more than 44,000 donors.

The fund-raising feat was achieved despite the UAE being forced to defend itself from a daily barrage of Iranian air strikes since February 28.

“The UAE’s philanthropy and humanitarian work are not seasonal or temporary, but part of the nation’s ecosystem, and one of its founding pillars,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

“A nation that saves millions of people worldwide is one that is guided and protected by God. We pray that our good deeds are accepted.”