Ras Al Khaimah Police say they arrested beggar with Dh11,000 in his possession

A man was arrested in Ras Al Khaimah with Dh11,000 after police apprehended him during an operation to crack down on beggars during Ramadan in the emirate.

The man was arrested along with 18 others accused of begging during the holy month, police in the emirate said on social media.

"Ras Al Khaimah Police apprehend 19 beggars, one of whom had 11,000 dirhams in his possession, as part of their Ramadan campaign to combat begging and assist those who deserve it," the force said in a post on X.

Earlier this week, The National reported how a man found in possession of Dh20,000 in a car park during annual Ramadan anti-begging operations was arrested in Dubai.

Police said the suspect was targeting drivers of luxury cars at traffic lights and in parking areas of the emirate to plead for cash.

Brig Ali Al Shamsi, of Dubai Police, advised the public against giving money to people seeking to exploit the generous spirit of the holy month.

“The beggar was monitoring owners of luxury cars in parking areas and at traffic lights. He kept telling them that he has difficult conditions and can’t buy food for himself,” Brig Al Shamsi said.

Officers found a substantial amount of money in the man's possession. He used a bicycle to travel around the city.