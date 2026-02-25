New multiple sclerosis guidelines issued by Abu Dhabi's Department of Health

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has published new guidelines for the treatment and diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

The directive sets out a unified framework to enhance opportunities for early intervention and was developed in collaboration with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

It also offers more transparent, predictable care pathways tailored to the progression of individual cases, state news agency Wam reported.

“By introducing the guideline for diagnosing and treating MS, we are laying a stronger and more unified foundation for early diagnosis, evidence-based treatment and a seamless, more predictable patient journey,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

“This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to setting a global benchmark for specialised world-class care that combines innovation and excellence in addressing the needs of people living with MS.

“By working closely with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, clinicians and insurance partners, we are aligning efforts to ensure individuals living with MS can access integrated, timely and evidence-based care that enhances outcomes and quality of life.”

MS is a neurological condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord. The disease causes the immune system to attack a protective layer that covers nerve fibres, preventing brain signals from reaching other parts of the body.

It is a lifelong condition with no known cure or cause, although there are treatments to manage symptoms.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, about 64 in every 100,000 Emiratis in Abu Dhabi received an MS diagnosis, twice the global rate.