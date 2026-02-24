What's driving the rising price of giving birth in the UAE and beyond?

The cost of giving birth is rising for many reasons, as health-related complications rise and medical technology advances.

In the UAE, doctors say there are a growing number of options to consider. Parents-to-be can choose to deliver at basic hospitals, luxury facilities that resemble five-star hotels, or anything in between.

Although a normal delivery with a basic service can cost about Dh7,000 in the UAE, add-ons for neonatal care and early development testing can make the price considerably higher.

There are many other associated costs. An epidural, for example, can add about Dh4,000 to the bill. If a newborn is admitted to an intensive care unit, it costs about Dh8,000 a day.

Costs increase considerably if a mother has a Caesarean section, typically ranging from about Dh25,000 to more than Dh50,000 after lengthy consultation, although these costs do not apply when it comes to emergency C-sections from a planned natural birth.

Doctors say the rate of C-section deliveries around the world is rising for myriad reasons: mothers tend to be older; there are more IVF pregnancies; rates of obesity, diabetes and other health-related issues affecting pregnant women are also rising around the world.

Combined, these factors have increased the risks posed by natural births. More C-section deliveries mean the average cost of having a baby is rising, doctors say.

The National has analysed available market data and sought the insight of healthcare professionals to provide an estimate of the range of fees parents-to-be can expect to pay in the UAE. Much depends on which private hospital is used and the specific procedures carried out.

What is covered by insurance?

Mandatory employer-provided health insurance typically covers the majority of basic expenses, with minimums often set at about Dh7,000 for a normal delivery or Dh10,000 for a C-section, plus a 10 per cent co-payment. Extra fees must be paid by parents and, according to doctors, have increased significantly over the past five years.

“It can range between Dh5,000 to Dh25,000 for a vaginal birth, but for a Caesarean delivery it's almost double,” said Dr Devika Ramesh, a gynaecologist at Medeor Hospital in Burjuman, Dubai. “Over the past 5 or 10 years, there has been a significant increase in the costs.

“The rates of vaginal or Caesarean-section births vary greatly depending on the institution because the facilities hospitals offer vary widely. The rate of Caesarean-sections is much higher in the UAE than what we see in a general hospital in India.”

On average, a C-section in the UAE costs about Dh20,000 ($5,500), which is considerably less than elsewhere in the world. In the US, it is more than double at $13,600.

“Across all hospitals, almost the same things are happening medically, but the variance comes with the added luxury and kind of experience they're going to get during childbirth,” said Dr Ramesh. “Inflation is everywhere, and you cannot ignore the technological advances that are coming into the medical field.”

Turkey has the highest C-section delivery rate in the world, with about 600 per 1,000 live births, followed by Korea with 568, Chile 512 and Mexico with 493. In the US, the figure is 300. Figures for the UAE are not available.

Dr Devika Ramesh, who works at Medeor Hospital, Burjuman, in Dubai, says the cost of childbirth is increasing. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Why is it so expensive?

Research published in 2025 by the school of nursing and midwifery at the Sydney University of Technology’s faculty of health looked at 2,307 studies into global birthing costs. It assessed the direct and indirect costs of childbirth at home, in midwife-led birth units (MLBUs) and in hospitals.

It found that births at home or in MLBUs were cheaper than hospitals, with costs influenced by the increasing number of medical interventions required in hospitals.

“There is growing concern regarding increasing rates of medical intervention that do not correspond to significant improvements in neonatal or maternal well-being,” the report stated. “The rise in unnecessary interventions escalates the overall costs, posing financial challenges and potentially affecting essential life events.”

Dr Sherbaz Bichu, chief executive of Aster Hospitals and Clinics in the UAE, Bahrain and Oman, says maternity services are a cornerstone of health insurance, but urged parents to be aware of the extent of coverage.

“Many expectant parents want to understand the difference between a normal delivery and a C-section,” said Dr Bichu. “It is important that these discussions are clear and reassuring.

“Each type of delivery requires specific medical support, including experienced obstetricians, anaesthesia care, neonatal support and proper post-delivery recovery services.

“Families should also review their maternity insurance early in the pregnancy. It is important to choose a policy that covers both types of delivery and provides support for newborn care, so that the journey is smooth and well planned.”