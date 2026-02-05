President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Kosovo

President Sheikh Mohamed met Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed repeated “the UAE’s long-standing approach of supporting peace, stability, and development across the Balkans in a way that benefits all countries and peoples in the region and contributes to broader global stability”, reported state news agency Wam.

The meeting took place during a working visit to the UAE by the Kosovo President, to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed also received Maulen Ashimbayev, chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan on Thursday.